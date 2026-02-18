There is both a change of manufacturer and naming rights backer for the safety car heading into the new campaign.

For the past two seasons the series used an electric Porsche Taycan sponsored by BP Pulse.

This year there’s a return to internal combustion power for the safety car, with Subaru extending its support vehicle supply deal with an additional WRX.

Shannons Insurance, meanwhile, has taken over the backing.

The new safety car will make its debut at this weekend’s season-opening Sydney 500.