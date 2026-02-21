Vaughan got the holeshot into Turn 1 while pole position winner Zak Best lit up the rear wheels of his Anderson Motorsport Mustang and conceded the lead.

Tickford Autosport’s Reuben Goodall got the best start of all, shooting from fifth to third by Turn 1 when he rounded up Tickford’s Ben Gomersall and Anderson’s Ryan Tomsett.

Moments later, into Turn 2, Goodall got up the inside of Best and hung him out wide. That opened the door for Tomsett to follow through, and in just two turns Best was down to fourth.

Bayley Hall’s series debut got off to a slow start when he stalled his Eggleston Motorsport ZB Commodore and fell to last. He eventually recovered to finish 14th.

At the end of Lap 1, it was Vaughan who led Goodall, Tomsett, and Best. That order remained unchanged to the chequered flag.

The race was an otherwise relatively uneventful affair. Series debutant Tommy Smith bowled a wide at Turn 1 and then locked up at Turn 2 and went wide. He finished last.

Gomersall forfeited a top five finish to Lochie Dalton when he sent smoke signals at Turn 2 thanks to a lock up.

In the end, it was Vaughan more than three seconds clear of Goodall, who held off a hard-charging Tomsett. Best wound up fourth ahead of Dalton.

Results: Dunlop Super2 Series Dunlop Sydney 500, Race 1