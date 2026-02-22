The Super2 Series was once again relegated to the shorter ‘Druitt’ circuit to afford Supercars the best opportunity to race on the ‘Gardner’ layout without additionally degrading Turn 8.

On Sunday morning, Dalton clocked a 1:01.5142s to lead Tickford Autosport’s Ben Gomersall by just 0.0665s.

Tickford Autosport drivers Campbell Logan and Reuben Goodall were third and fourth respectively while Anderson Motorsport’s Zak Best was fifth.

“It was an absolute goat track out there,” said Dalton.

“It was so hard, even if you had speed on someone, just the aero wash in these cars, you can’t move forward.

“It’s really important to get this one and credit to the Blanchard team, they’ve worked tirelessly over the break.

“This all came about so late. The whole team has been so welcoming and it’s been great. Everyone is so hungry here.

“This is for them. I get to drive the car, but I can only drive what I’m given. It’s a total credit to everyone here.”

Saturday’s pole position and Race 1 winner Brad Vaughan was only ninth in his Brad Jones Racing Holden ZB Commodore, four tenths of a second away from the fastest time.

Race 2 of the Super2 Series is scheduled for 2:40pm AEDT.

Results: Dunlop Super2 Series Dunlop Sydney 500, Qualifying Race 2