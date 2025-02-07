Sweeny, 22, starred aboard Hyundai TCR machinery throughout 2022 and ’23, narrowly missing out on the latter title.

Budget constraints prevented a planned move to Super2 in 2024, although he did scrape onto the Dunlop Series grid for the Bathurst round in October aboard a Super3 Commodore.

He’ll now step into the BRT Ford Mustang that Jack Perkins drove to race wins at Townsville and Sandown last year, adding to an already strong second-tier Supercars field.

“I’m thrilled to join BRT to contest the Super2 Series full-time in 2025,” said Sweeny.

“This is a monumental step in my career, one that brings me closer to my dream of competing in Supercars as a main game driver,”

“Thanks to Tim (Blanchard), Kate (Harrington, team manager) and the entire team for their faith in providing me with such a massive opportunity.

“I look forward to hitting the ground running at Sydney and showing what I can do behind the wheel of a Supercar.”

BRT last ran a full-time Super2 entry in 2023, fielding Aaron Love before progressing the West Aussie to the main game last year.

“Bailey represents exactly the kind of young talent we strive to support here at BRT,” said BRT team principal, Tim Blanchard.

“His track record speaks volumes, and his ambition aligns perfectly with BRT’s focus of growth and development.”

BRT has an unchanged Supercars Championship driver line-up of Love and James Courtney, who has declared 2025 will be his last as a full-time driver.

The Supercars Championship and Super2 Series both kick-off at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 21-23.

