The WA Government today committed to the build of a new, multi-purpose precinct at Burswood Park on the banks of the Swan River named ‘Perth Park’.

It’s billed as “a hub for live sport, entertainment and community use” with “a multi-use track that will support an annual, three-day motorsport event.”

The $217.5 million project was first mooted in mid-2024 and has since been the subject of parliamentary debate and community consolation.

Today’s announcement follows confirmation earlier this week that the Environmental Protection Authority has decided against launching a formal review into the project.

Supercars CEO James Warburton says the target is now 2028. Initially mooted for 2026, it was more recently slated to open the 2027 season.

“The chance to hold a Supercars street race at Perth Park precinct is something we’re really looking forward to in 2028. We’re very excited to be a part of it,” he said.

WA Premier Roger Cook underlined the benefits to the state.

“I think when people see the legacy it creates for future generations, when they see it brings this whole area alive, public amenity, opportunity to create events here, it is an important project,” he said.

“Sitting alongside the Belmont Park Racecourse and Crown Perth, Perth Park will bring Optus Stadium and the State Tennis Centre together with exciting new facilities to create something truly iconic for our State long into the future.”

The Supercars circuit will be created from a mix of existing and new roads, as per a blurb distributed by the government.

“The inner track and surrounding roads will be constructed and/or upgraded to FIA Grade 3 standards, enabling the precinct to host an annual three-day motorsport street circuit event,” it read.

“Spanning approximately 3.4 kilometres, the circuit will feature 12 turns and a main straight anticipated to be capable of reaching top speeds of up to 230 kilometres per hour.

“To enhance the spectator experience, several viewing mounds will be positioned around the track.

“The inner section of the track will remain dedicated to community and event use throughout the year and will not be open to public vehicles.”

The precinct will also feature a “state-of-the-art, multi-use building, that will feature event, function and sporting facilities and public amenities” and serve as the pit building.

Work is due to begin on the project next year ahead of its opening in 2027.

The timeline will almost certainly extend Wanneroo Raceway’s place on the Supercars calendar for an extra year, with 2026 having previously been touted as its last.