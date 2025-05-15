A graphic supplied by the government shows a layout nestled between the Crown Casino precinct and Optus Stadium, on the grounds that were formally a golf course.

The track utilises some existing roads, such as Camfield Drive, a small part of Roger MacKay Drive and Victoria Park Drive, with the rest made up of purpose-built track.

The circuit itself has been labelled a ‘multi-use track’ with no direct reference in the announcement to Supercars, rather just a ‘once-a-year marquee motorsport festival’.

The entire area is being framed as an ‘entertainment and sport precinct’ which includes an outdoor amphitheatre.

The state government has already allocated $217.5 million to the project, with this particular announcement confirming that community and stakeholder consultation is starting today.

“This precinct presents Western Australia with the opportunity to position Perth as one of the major event capitals of the south east Asian region,” said WA Premier Roger Cook.

“As part of this project, we will address a clear gap in Perth’s music venue infrastructure and deliver permanent facilities to attract the best local and overseas artists.

“In addition, the street circuit will put WA on the global motorsport map, delivering on my commitment at the state election.

“We look forward to hearing from everyone, so we can make sure we deliver a world-class precinct that benefits everyone, including the local community and the local environment.”

Sport and Recreation Minister Rita Saffioti added: “Our goal is to design a world-class precinct that can support Australian and international music, entertainment and sporting events, but is primarily an incredible community asset that everyone can enjoy.

“We committed to delivering a multi-use precinct open to everyone throughout the year, and that’s why it’s so important we get ideas from community and stakeholders on what facilities they’d like to see included, how they would like to use the precinct.

“Interested community and stakeholders can now contribute their ideas to an online consultation platform which feed into preliminary concept development.”

There has already been some controversy regarding the venue with Victoria Park mayor Karen Vernon publicly opposing it on multiple occasions.

The Burswood Peninsula lies within Victoria Park, but is not controlled by the local council.

Still, Vernon’s opposition was seemingly countered in the announcement by Victoria Park MLA Hannah Beazley.

“The consultation process is an opportunity for everyone in the community to have their say on how this new precinct will be developed,” she said.

“The vast majority of this space will remain public parkland for the community to enjoy year-round, so there is opportunity for people to tell us what other amenities they would like in the area, to enhance its use for the entire community.”