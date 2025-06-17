Supercars’ new-for-2025, three-round Finals series will start with 10 drivers following the Bathurst 1000.

The Sprint Cup and Endurance Cup winners are given automatic entry, while the remainder of the top 10 is based on the overall points standings.

Hence there’s already increased attention on the battle to be inside the championship’s top 10, with even more focus sure to be placed on it by Supercars as crunch time approaches.

Supercars’ finals model is a bold step away from its traditional points system but one that stopped short of adding a significant element used by NASCAR’s Playoffs.

There, winning any race in the regular season effectively guarantees you a Playoffs spot (provided there aren’t more than 16 winners in the season).

That system is in the spotlight this week following Supercars graduate Shane van Gisbergen’s victory in Mexico City.

Van Gisbergen currently sits 30th in the Cup Series standings but will have a shot at the championship thanks to his Sunday success.

SVG’s situation typifies why the ‘win and you’re in’ is unpopular with many who prefer a traditional title battle and want to see performance through the whole season rewarded.

But there’s also an argument that it’s an important part of the Final Series’ aim to add excitement to the campaign.

For those near the Supercars Finals cut-off, consistency – rather than one-off brilliance – is going to be of increased importance in the upcoming rounds.

Ryan Wood’s Perth weekend was a case in point, as his stunning maiden career win was followed by issues in the other races that meant he ended the weekend 18th on round points.

His points tally, and therefore hopes of making the Finals, would have been better off with a trio of 15th place finishes.

A win provision arguably makes the Finals Series more of a talking point through the whole season too as each victorious driver punches their ticket.

It directly attaches the battle for Finals spots to outstanding moments such as Wood’s maiden win, rather than putting focus on a points equation either side of 10th place.

The fact drivers way down the points order following a rough start to the campaign could vault into contention for Finals with a win is either a pro or a con, pending your perspective.

It should be noted too that the Supercars system does include ‘win and you’re in’, but only in the Finals itself, where winning a race guarantees your progression to the next round.

What do you think? Should the Supercars Finals system include ‘win and you’re in?’ Let us know via this week’s Pirtek Poll.