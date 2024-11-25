The Anderson Motorsport driver was 60 points clear of his nearest competitor in the rookie ranks but wound up third best.

That was as a result of a DNF in the penultimate race of the season and ninth in the season finale.

Vidau fell to sixth overall in the points after a weekend blighted by understeer.

“It’s disappointing not to come away with the rookie title, given we were in that spot for almost the whole year,” said Vidau.

“We’re scratching our heads a little bit, because we’ve just picked up some bizarre handling problems across the season for which we can’t pinpoint a cause.

“It was pretty eye opening, comparing our lap in qualifying to the pole time and seeing how far off we were.”

Vidau couldn’t combat an ill-handling Ford Mustang, qualifying only 17th in the first race of the weekend before he crashed at Turn 8.

“There were areas where it just wasn’t possible to achieve the same speed in our car, and yet we were still understeering towards the fence,” Vidau explained.

“Honestly it felt like we brought a knife to a gunfight.”

Despite a lacklustre conclusion to the year, Vidau took some positives away and foreshadowed a return in 2025.

“I’m still proud of what we achieved this season, we showed when we did have the car what we could do and picked up some podiums at some of the toughest rounds on the calendar,” he said.

“For Perth I’d never been there before, and we almost won it. Townsville and Bathurst were big adjustments from racing a Porsche there to now a Supercar, and to pick up podiums at those two rounds was really cool.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do in the off season to try and put 2025 together, but this (Supercars) is what I want to do and we’ll do anything to make it happen.”