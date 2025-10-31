The famous Ford squad is understood to have delivered the news to the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner this week.

It follows a difficult year to date for the 43-year-old in which he’s been overshadowed by star recruit Brodie Kostecki and sits 19th in the championship with two rounds remaining.

Speculation was rife at the Gold Coast 500 that Tickford Racing’s current Super2 Series points leader Rylan Gray has been lined up to replace Davison, who had a contract for 2026.

DJR is expected to confirm Davison’s exit and replacement later today.

The team had until now publicly backed Davison amid efforts to improve his fortunes, which included a chassis swap and change of personnel on the #17 entry ahead of the Bathurst 1000.

Davison will complete the season with DJR, with the upcoming Sandown event to include his 600th Supercars Championship race start.

He’ll be the fifth driver to reach that milestone behind Craig Lowndes, Garth Tander, Mark Winterbottom and James Courtney.

Davison’s DJR exit will almost certainly mark the end of his full-time Supercars career, although he’ll be highly sought after as an endurance co-driver.

His first full-time chance came in 2006 with DJR, spending three seasons at the squad before a move to the Holden Racing Team.

A two-year spell at HRT was followed by three years at Ford Performance Racing (now Tickford Racing), two years at Erebus Motorsport and two at Tekno Autosports.

Davison’s subsequent stint at start-up team 23Red Racing was cut dramatically short when it was shuttered midway through 2020, before a DJR lifeline appeared for 2021.

The driver’s second DJR tenure has yielded championship finishes of fourth, fifth, 10th and ninth, with all three race wins scored during the 2022 season.

Davison has a career total 22 race wins, including the 2009 and 2016 Bathurst 1000s, achieved with HRT and Tekno respectively.