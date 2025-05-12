What began as a small family venture has quickly grown much bigger, the passion for motorsports also includes backing for series and teams in several other categories that includes Supercars, TA2 Muscle Cars and V8 SuperUtes..

Formula RX8 was created from a phone call between founders Justin Lewis and Stacy Vickers and quickly became a national category that competed across multiple states.

The deal to buy Formula RX8 took place before the latest and third round of the series that took place at Queensland Raceway over the weekend. Together with the third round of the TGRA Scholarship Series, they made up the Motorsport Australia Trophy Tour in conjunction with the PowerPlay Powercruise-style event.

Matt Boylett won Races 1, 3 and 5 for the overall victory. Josh Thomas had a breakthrough race win in Race 2 while Lewis won Race 4. Geoff Connell finished the round second, ahead of Lewis, Thomas Derwent and Diesel Thomas.

The next round of Formula RX8 will be at One Raceway on June 28-29 as part of the Trophy Tour which is also expected to feature TCR Australia and AU3.

In Toyota 86s, Zane Rinaldi had the complete weekend. He qualified fastest and won all three races. In each he finished ahead of Racing Together’s Kade Davey while Jr-Lung Hay-Bartlem finished third twice with Alice Buckley the other minor placegetter.

The TGRA Scholarship Series round will be at Morgan Park on June 6-8 with Round 3 of the Queensland State Championships along with the Australian Formula Ford Series.