The reigning series winner was fastest in qualifying but was outpointed off the start by fellow Mustang pilot James Moffat.

GRM’s Moffat who took the title in 2023, showed the way for 12 laps before he suddenly slowed with what was thought to be a broken axle, and slumped down the order to ultimately finish 26th of the 32 starters.

After he initially threw out the challenge to Moffat, Hazelwood lost his second place to Nathan Herne (Mustang) for three laps before he was able to get it back.

Jordan Cox was fourth and was elevated to third with the demise of Moffat. But the TCR graduate had a brake duct rubbing issue which caused his Mustang to smoke considerably.

He was able to keep going but lost out to the Mustangs driven by Tom Davies, James Golding and debutant Lachlan Evennett before the race finished behind the safety car.

Tickford’s Charlie Nash (Mustang) was the first to strike problems when he was muscled wide at the Hairpin which shortly after, would see Josh Webster (Mustang) and Graham Cheney (Camaro) come into contact.

Later Mark Crutcher (Mustang) slowed and headed to the pits, Robbie Farr (Camaro) coasted to a halt on the back straight. There was also a significant amount of oil down on the run to the Hairpin.

With the race concluded under the cautionary conditions, Nash Morris was seventh ahead of Ben Grice, 2024 TA2 series winner Josh Haynes and Jackson Rice – all in Mustangs.

Just out of the top 10 were Ben Gomersall, Jack Smith (Mustangs), Elliot Barbour (Camaro), Blake Tracey (Mustang), Jarrod Hughes (Camaro), Ben Bargwanna and Adam Garwood (Mustang).

Chas Hoy shortened qualifying when he crashed but his Camaro was repaired, and he placed 18th ahead of the best of the Pro-Am runners, Mark Bailey in his Camaro.

Sunday’s schedule will include three 25-minute races, scheduled for 11:05 am, 1:10 pm and 4:20 pm AEDT.

RACE TASMANIA SUPPORTS

The first race of the Australian Prototype may only had six starters, but it did produce nine lead changes and a dramatic conclusion.

It was won by Jason Makris (Wolf Extreme F1) narrowly ahead of Phil Hughes (Radical SR8) with Aaron Steer (Wolf Thunder) and Mark Laucke (Wolf Tornado S) next. Makris’ teammate John-Paul Drake was leading when he crashed on the penultimate lap.

In the Hyundai Excel ACL Race Series, Jackson Shaw was the winner after he took the lead on the second lap. Connor O’Shea worked his way from fourth to second while Lap 1 leader William Twining was third in front of Dylan Cooper.

Brad Sherriff won the Sparco Tassie Tin Tops first race in his Nissan Skyline R34 Sports Sedan. He finished in front of Tim Mann aboard his Ford BF Falcon with the two a lap ahead of third placed Honni Pitt (Lotus Exige).