It was held over two days, a celebration of the famous Italian brand’s speed, style and spirit with over 7000 in attendance. The Ferrari Challenge had practice, qualifying and a race on both Saturday and Sunday where outright honours went to Enzo Cheng and Jim Pollicina.

Coppa Shell (296 Pro-Am) class driver Cheng took the overall win in the opening race, over Trofeo Pirelli (296 Pro) classes’ Jim Pollicina. Cheng qualified fastest and led from start to finish. Pollicina came through the field from 14th to finish second after he missed qualifying due to a fuel filter issue.

From the start it was Cheng in front from Cameron Campbell and Mark Hudders. Aemel Nordin held fourth place until Lap 3 where at Turn 1, his 296 overstepped on exit, came across the track and crash heavily into the inside wall.

With a tyre advantage, Pollicina had moved to fifth and after the safety car and with around 12 minutes to go, he was able to progress to second and finish 0.06s adrift of the winner at the end of 15 laps. Campbell finished third clear of Hudders who held his spot despite a late spin at Turn 6.

Next were David Trewern, David Frish and New Zealand debutant Michael Walker. Jarrod Ferrari (488 Trofeo Pirelli) crossed the line eighth before a 15s penalty relegated him a place to Japan’s Masahiro Taguchi.

Cheng qualified on pole for Race 2, but it was Pollicina who made a better start to take the lead which he held for every one of the 19 laps. Cheng kept in striking distance for the entire race. On the final lap Cheng went for the lead, which he took momentarily under brakes at Turn 2, but slightly overshot the corner and Pollicina was able to regather and won by 0.7s.

Just over 10s in arrears at the end was Hudders in third and David Trewern was fourth. Campbell was unable to start the race due to an incident in practice earlier. Next to the flag was Taguchi just in front of Frish, but a 15s penalty put him behind Frish and ahead of Ferrari.

Pollicina shares the lead in Trofeo Pirelli with Antoine Gittany who did not run this round. Cheng needs just two points to seal Coppa Shell, and Ferrari tails Michel Stephan by 16 points.

The final round of the inaugural Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Australasia will be held at The Bend Motorsport Park on September 5-7.