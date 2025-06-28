In their A2 Class Ford Mustang, they led from the outset and were in front for all but two of the 76 laps which was when they undertook their compulsory pitstop. They won by 14.9 seconds over Jake Camilleri who drove solo in his Mazda 3 MPS.

One lap down were the daughter/father combination of Karla and Paul Buccini who started the race rear of field in their B1 Class BMW 340I, ahead of Rob O’Connor and Jesse Dixon (Class D BMW 130i) and class rivals Alan and Rob Jarvis (Volkswagen Polo GTi).

The Lindsay Kearns/Brad Car Mustang was second until its pitstop after which it dropped to seventh and only picked up one spot despite a spin at Turn 3.

There were three safety cars, the first of which came after nine laps when the Tony Quinn Chev Camaro blew its engine and bunkered at Turn 3. The next two were for the Holdt/O’Flynn HSV Astra beached at Turn 3 before half distance and Turn 6 nine laps from the finish.

Also a non-finisher was the Richard Shinkfield BMW after a broken tailshaft while the Mark Griffith/Tom Hayman Mercedes A45 suffered tyre issues and finished eighth. They were behind Carlos and Annabelle Rolfo (Toyota 86) and ahead of the David Ling/Troy Williams Ford FPV FG that incurred a drive through for a pitstop breach.

It was a Mustang one-two in the earlier sprint race where Kearns won ahead of Whyte with Quinn next ahead of Shinkfield and Camilleri.

Formula Ford Stars & Renegades

Victorian Kobi Williams stretched his Stars & Renegades record to nine from ten at the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series. Fastest in qualifying Williams won both races. The first he led all-the-way before a thrilling scrap with Lachlan Evennett with numerous lead changes before Williams came out on top.

Evennett finished second in the first race. But it was not until Jamie Rowe went off at Turn 6 on the penultimate lap when he looked to be the runner up. Will Lowing placed third ahead of Joe Fawcett and Rowe. While the front two battled through the second race, Rowe held off Fawcett for third while Lowing was next.

Innovation Race Cars

After Geoff Taunton headed Race 1 from start to end, the second race was red flagged on the opening lap after a multi car accident at the first corner.

With Taunton (IRC GT SS) out in front of Race 1, it was tight as to who would finish second. John Goodacre (IRC GT) held the spot until he was passed by Dan Jilesen (IRC GT). Danny Stutterd (Pace MGT) passed Goodacre and then Jilesen to finish second.

Axle Donaldson (MARC II) was fifth in front of John Hollinger (IRC GT) and class debutant Brian Finn (PACE MGT), Jon Crossing (MARC I), Brad Car (Porsche), Grant Draney (Chev Monte Carlo) and Geoff Emery (MGT) after he lost a lap when bunkered at Turn 2.

The second race lasted one corner. The slightest contact between Stutterd and Goodacre saw both spin and the latter hit head on by the Crossing who had nowhere to go. Holinger also had damage to the rear suspension.

TFH Hire Legend Cars Australia

The opening encounter on the first day produced a tight finish where Robert Hogan was the winner. In the end the margins were close with Riley Skinner second ahead of Ryan Pring, Aidan Williams, Askr Sendall and Shane Tate.

In the second outing it came down to a two-way stoush between Hogan and Skinner. Hogan led into the final lap, but Skinner put the move on at Turn 3 which would be the race winner. Third became a six-car tussle which was led home be Pring over Williams, Maverick Kemenyvary, Tate, Dylan Thomas and Josh Benaud.

Australian Excel Super Sprint

Three races have taken place. Tyler Collins won the first over Sam Mclaren, Caleb Paterson and Thomas Manwaring late on Friday afternoon.

That was order after the first lap of Race 2 before Paterson forged to the lead on the second lap. From there he was able to hold off Collins and Mclaren. Rio Campbell was fourth in front of Karlai Warner and Connor Peacock.

While Paterson led at the end of Lap 1 of Race 3, there had been two lead changes as Collins had it for a brief period. Paterson continue hold the front running until Turn 6 on the final lap where Collins stole the win.

Mclaren lost touch with the leaders in the last couple of laps and ultimately finished fifth behind Matt Boylett and Warner, but ahead of Campbell, Peacock and Josh Richards in a tight multi car battle for third.

Super TT/Australia Trans Am/Production Utes

New found reliability for the Brent Edwards Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo produced a pair of Saturday race wins. Edwards led both from the outset before passed by the 6.0-litre V8 powered BMW E36 of Steve Chilby. However, in both the BMW faded in the later stages and finished sixth twice.

Tony Saint (Mazda RX7/Chev) finished second in Race 1 and challenged Edwards for the lead at the start of Race 2 before he dropped to sixth at end of Lap 1. Dylan Cothill (Toyota 86/Honda) snared a first-race third but was out on the first lap of the next. There Ben Arnold (Nissan Skyline R33) was second ahead of Saint and Cory Gillett (Nissan/Chev) after Arnold’s third in the first.

John Prefontaine (Ford Mustang) was the first of the Australian Trans Am class ahead of Ian Palmer (Pontiac Firebird) and Glenn Allingham (Plymouth Duster) after Zak Hudson (Mustang) had contact with early leader Andrew Edser (Firebird). Edser hit back to take Race 2 over Hudson and Prefontaine. Peter Clarke (Commodore VE) was first in the Utes both times.

Replica Tourers

It was the second time that the Queensland-based series joined the Super Series with a win apiece after two races. Jason Grimmond (Holden Commodore) edged out Paul Hudson (Subaru Impreza STi) in the late Friday race before Hudson won Saturday’s encounter.

Mitch Rice (Commodore VF) was a first-up clear third ahead of Rex Scoles (Commodore VC) and John Davidson (Commodore VE).

A spin on the first lap by Davidson in Race 2 necessitated the first of two safety cars. The second came shortly after with Alastair Barker’s Commodore off at Turn 1. Scoles won the battle for third over Rice and Shane Stuart (BMW).