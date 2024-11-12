Verstappen raced for Team Redline in a 23-hour event dubbed ‘The Race for Mental Health’.

Organised by YouTuber Jimmy Broadbent on the iRacing platform, the event took place on the Zolder circuit with a wild mix of cars, including Daytona prototypes, Supercars, and Mazda MX-5s.

As a charity event, viewers of the stream were able to participate in the action through their donations.

That allowed fans to inflict penalties on competitors, with Verstappen becoming a favourite.

The Formula 1 drivers’ championship leader soon attracted a penalty in exchange for a £100 donation.

“Stop and go penalty for car #1,” the note read.

Another soon followed, this time the viewer poking fun at the Dutchman and his run-in with FIA stewards at the Singapore Grand Prix, where he was penalised for swearing during a press conference.

“Max, you used language that was coarse and offensive for broadcast, so it’s another stop-and-go for car 1. Community service is next – we’re watching.”

Verstappen quickly clapped back.

“Why am I being singled out,” he asked.

He then attempted to argue the penalty, claiming the car number was incorrect and therefore the associated penalty didn’t apply, “so whoever did that can p**s off!”

Verstappen’s team also got into the spirit of the event, with the car emblazoned with images of Lando Norris running wide, George Russell, and F1 telecast graphics noting the Red Bull Racing driver for a 10-second penalty.

The event was the sixth edition of Broadbent’s Race for Mental Health and went on to raise £95,375 (AUD $187,000) having set out with a target of £85,000 (AUD $167,000).

It made the event the most successful of the six run to date.

“This race is near and dear to me,” the Englishman said.

“I (like many others) have suffered with my own mental health issues and found charities like Mind to be invaluable.

“My proudest achievement to date is that our community has raised nearly £300k for this cause…it’s hard to overstate just how much of a difference that makes.”