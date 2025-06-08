Held at Morgan Park in Queensland, Williams made it two rounds in a row after he won Round 1. He took his Spectrum to a pair of wins before Lachlan Evennett scored a race victory in a Mygale.

The weekend started perfectly for Williams with pole position in qualifying before he won the first of three races where Joe Fawcett (Spectrum) was 2.8s behind in second place. A suspension failure in qualifying meant Evennett started at the back. He made it to third ahead of Lachlan Mineeff (Spirit), Jamie Rowe, Giuseppe Imbrogno and Toby McCormack, each in Spectrums.

Behind Williams in Race 2, Fawcett had second place for many laps before Evennett passed him. But with a couple of laps to go, Fawcett relegated Evennett back to third. Mineeff was fourth early before he slipped to sixth behind Rowe and Imbrogno.

In the last it was Fawcett who was the leader at the end of the first lap with Evennett second ahead of Williams. Evennett grabbed the lead on Lap 2 and took the win over Fawcett. Williams was briefly second midway through and then fourth before he finished third, just in front of Imbrogno while Toby McCormack (Spectrum) and Mineeff ensued.

In the Kent class, Andrew Torti (Spectrum) had four comfortable wins, over Matt Dicinoski (Van Diemen) three times and Tim Hamilton (Spectrum) once.

Round 3 will be at Sydney Motorsport Park on July 25-26.

Recently announced for GM backing in TA2, Alice Buckley qualified fastest and won the first TRGA Scholarship race ahead of Kade Davey, Robbie McAfee and Zane Rinaldi at the fourth round of the TGRA Scholarship Series.

Buckley also won Race 2 where Davey was again second while Rinaldi was in front of McAfee. In the last, the Racing Together’s Davey turned the tables and beat Buckley. Anthony Capobianco was third while little separated Jack Szewczuk and Oliver Wickham.

The fifth and final round will be at The Bend Motorsport Park on August 22-24.