Formula Ford Stars & Renegades

Across two races or Round 4 there were 10 lead changes between Williams and Lachlan Evennett and by the end of both, it was Williams who was able to greet the chequered flag first. In each Joe Fawcett was with them throughout but unable to get past either of them at any stage.

Will Lowering finished with a pair of fourths, just beating Hunter Salvatore in the first and with a more comfortable margin in the second. Unfortunately, Jamie Rowe had a rollover crash which was his second in just a couple of weeks.

Hankook Australian Drivers’ Championship

Crossland started off the first race by streaking away to a 6.0s lead over Dean Crooke on the first lap. Crossland just had to consolidate from there as Hamish Leighton and Damon Sterling passed Crooke. Second ultimately went to the latter while Josh Gardiner edged out Brad Smith for fifth.

Crossland led Sterling and Leighton throughout Race 3 as Kyle Gurton was fourth in front of Smith and Niko French. The last race produced the closest finish as there was a safety car after Zac Catlin was stranded at Turn 2. Behind Crossland, Sterling was again second with Gurton next from French, Crooke and Leighton.

Australian Production Cars

Father and son Rob and Allan Jarvis were the two-hour race winners in their Class D Volkswagen Polo GTi ahead of Oskar Butt and Troy Derwent who shared their Holden Astra HSV VXR. Hadrian Morrall and Tyler Mecklem (Class A2 Ford Mustang) led from the start until the pitstop cycle after which the ring gear came off the flywheel and put them out.

Fellow Mustang pilots Trent Whyte and Bryce Fullwood were the front runners until just two laps from the finish when a wayward alternator wire stopped them. Although they did the most laps, they were non-finishers.

In the meantime, David Ling and Troy William (A1 Ford FPV GT) finished third ahead of Chris Gunther/Mitchell Randall (A1 Mercedes Benz A45) who had an early puncture and overheating issues later.

The last shorter race included some Replica Tourers and Super TTs. Fullwood quickly established a mammoth lead but with around five minutes to go, the Mustang had a fuel issue. With a one-lap dash to the flag, Mitch Rice (Holden Commodore RT) won ahead of Jack Webster (STT) and Glen Wilson (RT). Randall took APC honours ahead of Allan Jarvis.

TFH Hire Legend Cars Australia

There were three different race winners on Day 2 and although Askr Sendall was not one of them, his consistency won him the round. Shane Tate started seventh in the flipped top 10 grid from Friday’s Race 2 and narrowly beat Dylan Thomas and Sendall.

Race 4 was another close result where Aiden Williams came out on top over Thomas and Tate. After damage from contact Sendall in the charge to the line, Thomas won the last by 2.5s. Sendall was second just in front Williams while Tate was fourth ahead of reigning title holder Ryan Pring.

Formula Vee

After the two races on Friday, the three on Saturday were staged in similar style. The first of them was a four-way contest where Daniel Reynolds won from Alex Macdonald, Michael Kinsella and Curtis Porter.

Craig Sharpe did not get a lap in but charged back to make it a five-way fight in the next outing. Reynolds won by 0.001s over Kinsella with Sparke next ahead of Macdonald and Porter. In the last the five were again at it. Sparke led out of the last corner on the final lap but was edged out by Macdonald and Reynolds with Kinsella and Porter just behind them.

Super TT

A win and a second clinched the round for Matt Sims and his Chev-powered BMW E36. After his pair of wins on Friday, Sims led throughout Race 3 to win ahead of Stephen Chilby (BMW/Chev) and Mark Tracey in another of the V8 BMWs.

Benny Tran (Honda Civic) was third until a broken driveshaft on the final lap dropped him down the order. In Race 4, Tracey grabbed the lead from the outset and won by 10s over Sims with Tran in third after he started 10th.

Replica Tourers

In the first of three races, Shane Stuart (BMW 135i) held off Jason Grimmond (Holden Commodore VY) with Dan Ridley (Commodore VK) third in front of Rob Neal (BMW) and Daniel Ross (Mazda RX8). Grimmond turned the tables on Stuart in Race 4 which was interrupted with a safety car for a fire in Tony Rowe’s Toyota 86.

Ross was third from Ridley and Rex Scoles (Commodore VC). Race 5 had a depleted field with Grimmond again the winner. Scoles was second from Ridley, Ross and Mitch Rice (Commodore VF).

Innovation Race Cars

With few cars and another short and longer race, John Holinger (IRC GT) was the best on the second day with a second and win. But the round went to Danny Stutterd (IRC MGT) with similar results in Races 3 and 4 to back up his two seconds the day before.

Holinger finished third overall, behind Jon Crossing (MARC I Focus), as he registered as a DNF in Race 2 when he pitted with broken steering while leading and as the chequered flag came out. Geoff Emery (IRC MGT) had issues in both Saturday’s races with the ABS and the fuel pump respectively. Tim Leithhead’s whole round was plagued with an ABS sensor issue in his MARC I Focus.