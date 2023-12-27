A dramatic heat one had a couple of false starts, but eventually saw Corey Eliason go up and over in the Monte Motorsports car after getting up into the wall all on his own, with Taylor Milling lucky not to sustain more damage than a sideboard after collecting the flipping American star.

Queensland superstar Luke Oldfield led the field home starting from fourth from Ryan Lancaster and Brad Maiolo in third.

Jaydee Dack would start from the pole in heat two, with the top four inverted after qualifying. Quickest in qualifying, Brock Zearfoss started fourth.

Dack committed to the high line early and stretched an early lead, with Zearfoss making short work of Cameron McKenzie to move into third.

Kaiden Manders split Dack and Zearfoss to finish second in the heat, with all three moving to the feature race later in the night.

A stacked heat three would see quicktime setter Callum Williamson, Abreu, Dayne Kingshott and James Inglis all starting.

While battling for the lead, Kingshott slid up into the wall and into a gentle 180-degree spin with Mitch Wormall the unfortunate victim, left with nowhere to go except into the #2 and ended upside down in the incident that also took Inglis out of the race with a right rear puncture.

Williamson did not need any second chances, leading from the restart to the flag with Jamie Maiolo and Abreu the benefactors of the early race carnage to finish third.

The A and B Dashes would decide the inside and outside rows of the feature race respectively, with a rapidly slickening track proving tricky for the driver after not being on track for over an hour while support races were run.

Williamson started from the pole in the A Dash alongside Zearfoss, and that would be how they would finish after a relatively uneventful race with Brad Maiolo taking third, with the track very much a one lane racetrack with the high line being the only effective way around the Motorplex.

The B Dash would see Oldfield and Dack in the front row with the latter taking the lead and moving to the high line immediately, effectively cutting the lane off to Oldfield.

Oldfield would throw a slide job for the ages in the final corner to pick Dack’s pocket, to take the win after Dack almost led flag to flag – almost. Manders went on to finish third.

The win means that Oldfield would start from the front row to the feature.

“I didn’t think I was going to get that, I just tried to close up on his line and it was good to get it done” said Oldfield after the race.

The B Main featured some surprising names including Eliason, Inglis, Jason Pryde and Ken Sartori and Mitch Wormall, who all suffered various ailments in the heat races, with the top four cars transferring to the Feature Race.

Sartori took the lead from the front row but by Lap 2 had Eliason all over his tail tank, with the US Star taking the lead on Lap 5.

A late re-start for a spun car would see Eliason, Sartori, Pryde and Inglis in the transfer positions with the latter three trading slide passes for the minor positions.

The USA17 went on to win from Pryde and Inglis, with Sartori holding off a late charge from Mitch Wormall to take the final transfer position.

Drama for Shaun Bradford prior to the start saw a spark plug lead fall off, which was easily rectified by his crew.

Williamson started from the pole, on the inside line with Oldfield on the outside, trading positions three times throughout the first lap.

Although the high line seemed to be where the grip was, there were plenty of racers looking down low to make the line work as the track developed throughout the 30-lap race.

Within 5 laps, Oldfield hit traffic which allowed Williamson to catch up as well as the charging Abreu.

On Lap 8 Ken Sartori’s lapped car spun in front of the leader Oldfield, with the Queenslander escaping by a coat of paint without damage.

American Brock Zearfoss rose through the ranks to pressure Abreu, passing him as Pryde had a monumental crash on the front straight.

It all but destroyed his #14 machine when Kye Scroop turned down hard on the exit of Turn 4, leaving the experienced Pryde with nowhere to go but into a series of vicious rolls. Pryde escaped without injury.

On the restart, Oldfield held off a challenge from Williamson with Abreu, Zearfoss and Williamson going three wide before another yellow flag flew for the slowing AJ Nash, who pulled to the infield with a flat right rear tyre.

With 14 laps left, Abreu moved to second past Williamson with a clinical move that denied Williamson the chance to take the over-under move back, shortly before another yellow flag period for Jason Kendrick.

Oldfield led the field away for another restart, but Abreu pinched his pocket to take the lead out of Turn 2, with Williamson getting in on the action to challenge Oldfield.

Abreu stretched the lead to nearly two seconds before he hit traffic when another yellow flag for a spun Shaun Bradford in Turn 2.

With nine laps to run, Abreu had a scare when Sartori spun again, and Abreu had to almost park the car in the wall to get around the errant #41 and was fortunate to get away without any damage.

Oldfield pulled to the infield with five laps to run in a devastating finish to his night.

Abreu took the win, an astounding drive considering he had never before raced at the Perth Motorplex, with Williamson and Manders rounding out the podium.

WA Speedweek continues in two days, with the next round on December 28 with five-time World of Outlaws Champ Brad Sweet joining the roster of American drivers visiting our shores.