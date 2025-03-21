Entering Sydney Motorsport Park’s Turn1 at the helm of the John Gourlay owned Chev-powered Audi Sports Sedan, Ambrose had the top part of the rear wing fly off. That caused the car to spin and make light contact with the tyre barrier where the front clip was dislodged and there was damage to the front splitter.

“I was just turning into the corner and I felt the rear of the car lift and then spun, luckily with light contact with the tyres,” the 17-year-old related. It was only the second race meeting he has driven the car after the opening round of the Victorian Sports Sedan Championship.

Although the Victorian-based team only had limited spares with them, Gourlay was confident the car would be okay for Saturday’s qualifying and the races for the opening round of the Advance Car Carriers National Sports Sedan Series.

They are competing at the Trophy Tour first round along with Round 1 of the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars, the TRGA Scholarship Series second round and local HQ Holdens and Superkarts. AU4 was also set to be part of the event but international shipping delays held up the new Tatuus F4-T421s, spare parts and operational gear in Malaysia.

Ahead of qualifying and racing on Saturday, Joel Heinrich who is aiming for a threepeat of series wins in Aussie Racing Cars, was fastest ahead of Mason Harvey, Kody Garland and Josh Anderson.

Steven Tamasi was the quickest of the Sports Sedans after three practice sessions with his Chev-powered Calibra a mere 0.0009s faster than Brad Shiels in Joe Said’s Fiat 124 rotary turbo. Best of the 41 Toyota 86s was Round 1 winner Jordan Freestone from Alice Buckley and Wil Longmore.