James Anagnostiadis has scored a second place in the World Karting Championship in the United Kingdom, being the first Australian to achieve the feat in nearly three decades.

Anagnostiadis was running fourth when front runners collided, opening the door for the Victorian to advance to third.

Post race, the driver in front of Anagnostiadis received a start infringement penalty and a further penalty for his part in an avoidable collision, thus advancing the Mercedes junior driver to second.

Brit, Kenzo Craigie won the OK Junior category Anagnostiadis was in through dramatic circumstances that saw the race long leader Noah Baglin came to a stop after a collision with the ultimate winner.

William Calleja was ranked 62nd.

In the Senior World Championship, Australia’s representatives finished down the order. Lewis Francis was 37th, Xavier Avramides 64th and Mika Lemasurier 66th. Ethan Jeff-Hall led an all British podium. Korean Kyuho Lee won the OK-N Senior race where only eight karts were classified as finishing.

Australia’s previous bests were sixth placings for Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

