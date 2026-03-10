The Australian Kart Championship is set to begin a new commercial chapter in 2026 after parting ways with its long-time naming rights partner, SP Tools, bringing an end to a partnership that spanned a decade.

The SP Tools name has been absent from official 2026 championship communications released by Karting Australia in recent months, with the series currently reverting to the “Australian Kart Championship” title.

SP Tools first partnered with Karting Australia in 2015 through the Junior Sprockets program before expanding to become the championship’s naming rights sponsor in 2018, a role it held through to the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Speedcafe spoke with Lee Hanatschek, Chief Operating Officer of Karting Australia, who confirmed that SP Tools will no longer serve as the naming rights sponsor of the AKC and that a new title sponsor will be announced shortly.

Lee said, “We are thankful for the great partnership and support from Kevin Davis and Tom Tucker of SP Tools for 8 years as the naming rights sponsor.”

Lee also said that “the Junior Sprockets program owes so much of its success to the support from SP Tools, which has helped produce great success stories in motorsport across many categories.”

The 2026 season gets underway at C.ex Raceway in Coffs Harbour on March 13–15.