Late yesterday afternoon Jackson Souslin-Harlow confirmed via an Instagram story the unfortunate loss of his team shed and a large majority of his equipment.

It is still yet to be confirmed exactly what JSH Racing has lost in the fire. It is well known that Souslin-Harlow has at times multiple Toyota 86 scholarship series cars and commonly 20-plus go karts stored in his shed alongside trucks, trailers, vans and other equipment.

It is feared that the destruction of the shed has caused the loss of the majority of his equipment.

In Souslin-Harlow’s Instagram story he confirmed that no one was injured in the fire.

With JSH Racing and many of their drivers set to compete in the City of Sydney titles this weekend it has created a very difficult situation in the short term.

Advertisements

In Souslin-Harlow’s Instagram story he wrote, “I’ll do whatever it takes to have everyone in a kart this weekend at City of Sydney.”

Limited edition Full Credit Papaya Rules & Race Day Sunday merch drops now live! Click here to shop.

Speedcafe gives its best wishes to Souslin-Harlow and his team in their efforts to get back on track soon.