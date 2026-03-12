17-year-old DeBorre will make his first Formula Ford start, stepping up to national competition.

The Hi-Tec Oils Super Series season opener will be DeBorre’s first outing at The Bend.

The young charger brings significant karting experience at both a state and national level, and is eager to learn and build confidence in his car racing debut.

“It’s just going to be fun as a whole this year,” DeBorre said.

“I’m just trying to gain as much experience as I can and driving at as many tracks as possible.

“I’m continuing to learn how I can push harder around corners, carry more speed and get better exits.

“This weekend I’m going to try and follow other drivers, learn the lines and braking markers because this is a new track for me”

DeBorre’s father Adam is one of the most highly regarded race engineers in the Supercars paddock.

After working with Chaz Mostert for a significant period of time, DeBorre stepped back from Supercars in 2024 to focus on Mostert’s GT World Challenge program.

The pair won the GT World Challenge Australia Pro-Am championship in 2024, joined by Liam Talbot, and more recently has worked in Super2 with Ayrton Hodson.

“I’m a big believer in learning how to drive race cars that are designed for that application,” DeBorre senior said.

“I’ve seen all the other series that have turned up like GR Cup, which is very, very similar in its trajectory to Formula Ford, but they’re not race cars.

“They’re production-based road cars and to learn how to drive a race car, Formula Ford is essential.

“If your aim is to drive Supercars, Formula Ford has what you need to learn and teaches the basic techniques such as the heel and toe.

“I’m already onto Ryan about his blip technique and brake pressure to not go too early or late and to use the engine as a brake.

“All these things you refine over the years working with professional drivers and trying to find a category that can actually teach you everything at such an early age, which is another benefit.

“I’ve obviously witnessed the benefits of developing in Formula Ford, with Chaz being a former champion. His braking technique, his ability to heel and toe in addition to yaw the car on the brake is one of his huge strengths he still uses today.

“I’m a big believer and advocate for Formula Ford. What Marcos [Ambrose] is doing by resurrecting it is great.”

DeBorre lines up as one of six rookies in the category alongside Xavier Henderson, Sam March, Jeff Leicester, Will Hickey, and Rio Campbell.

A strong field of 17 entries will contest the season opener at The Bend, with a solid mix of new and returning drivers.

Series regulars including Tabitha Ambrose, Isaac Demellweek, Giuseppe Imbrogno return, alongside reigning Toyota GR Cup champion Oli Wickham.

The opening round of the AASA Australian Formula Ford Championship commences this weekend at The Bend Motorsport Park for round one of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.