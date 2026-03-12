The Queensland-based operation will field three cars in the TA2 series, for its Super2 rookie Tommy Smith with backing from SCT Logistics, and a pair of Stroud Homes entries for Patrick Neville and Chris Smerdon.

The TA2 program joins an already busy MSR line-up with two cars each in Supercars and Super2, plus assisting a satellite entry in the second-tier for Alice Buckley.

“We’re really excited to step into the TA2 world this year,” said team owner Matt Stone.

“It’s a category that’s been growing rapidly and producing some great racing, so it’s something we’ve been keeping an eye on for a while.

“Running three cars is a fantastic way for us to get involved, and we’re looking forward to seeing Tommy, Patrick and Chris out there representing the team.

“It’ll be interesting to see how the season plays out, and we’re keen to learn more about the category as we go.”

Smith joins the field with experience in TA2 cars after a handful of starts in the Trans Am Series in 2025.

The nephew of former Supercars driver Jack, who will race in the Trans Am Series with GRM, Smith spent a number of years overseas pursuing an open wheel career.

Neville and Smerdon both make their series debuts in the opening round.

The TA2 Muscle Car Series commences this weekend at The Bend Motorsport Park as part of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.