Smith joined the Trans Am Series in 2025, with the SCT Logistics-backed entry supported by series juggernauts TFH Racing.

The move to GRM will also see Smith race a Camaro body, after GRM chose to make the move away from Mustangs.

Smith forms part of a four-car line-up at GRM, with the remaining drivers still to be announced.

The two-time championship winning squad claimed six race wins and three pole positions in 2025, with Supercars star James Golding taking third place in the standings.

“GRM have been quite the standard in Trans Am for a number of years, and I was really drawn to the professionalism and level of the team,” Smith said.

“In the last few years, GRM have been extremely consistent across all their drivers. They’ve been at the front and I’m looking forward to fitting in to that, working with the rest of the team and challenging them.”

Trans Am expands the number of Supercars events on its calendar to five for 2026, and Smith noted the importance of the category being part of major events.

“As far as coverage goes, and for SCT in particular, it’s great to have the big events on the calendar,” said Smith.

“It’s also an advantage for me, I know all the tracks that are on the calendar well and enjoy them. Really looking forward to having a great year.”

GRM Director Barry Rogers explained the importance of Smith joining the fun team environment and series.

“When Jack left Supercars we were keen to run him in a Trans Am and show him how much fun motorsport can be and we are certainly looking forward to working hard with him this year and making motorsport fun again,” said Rogers.

“[Garry Rogers] and I first met the Smith family in New Zealand, and I think it was 2015 and Jack was racing a Super Tourer. Dad immediately took a liking to Peter [Jack’s dad] as he stood at the back of the paddock smoking a cigar.”

“From that moment we always took an interest in Jack’s racing and we know first-hand how competitive the Supercars category is and although Jack didn’t reach the very pointy end, he did race hard, and clean with some worthy results along the way.”

The Trans Am series commences at the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour from April 3-5.