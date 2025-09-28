Andrew Fitzpatrick was unbeaten among the Gen 1 Mygale M14-F4s in both qualifying sessions and each race, but it wasn’t enough for him to overall Jensen Marold.

Killion came into the fifth and final round, narrowly trailing points leader Isaac McNeill from Volante Rosso Motorsport. But it was Tim Macrow Racing’s Harrison Duske who would be his main rival across the weekend.

Killion and Duske each headed a qualifier before Killion led all the way through Race 1. The race was interrupted with a safety car when Chloe Lane speared off out of Turn 7 and collected Koby Wilson at Turn 8.

With the resumption Killion teammate Cohen Kokotovich passed Duske through Turn 1 before Duske hit back at Turn 2 on the last lap. McNeill was fourth at the finish ahead of Brock Burton and Imogen Radburn. Radburn was elevated after Kokotovich and Burton received restart breach penalties.

Behind Fitzpatrick, De’argo Stewart was second in Gen 1 ahead of Jesse James Samuels, Christian Ayrouth and Lawrence Katsidis.

As Killion led Race 2 throughout, Duske was in his slipstream during the 12 laps, half of which was behind the safety car after Stewart backed into the tyre barrier after Turn 5 and Radburn went off at Turn 8.

Burton was third at the start before he was passed by Kokotovich and McNeill. Lane finished sixth in front of Fitzpatrick, Wilson, Jamie-Lee Su and Ayrouth.

The final race of the inaugural AU4 Championship was the most dramatic. Duske led at the outset from Killion with McNeill third but with a start infringement penalty.

After a safety car period Killion attempted a pass on Duske. When side-by-side there was contact before they crossed the tunnel and Duske spun. Killion resumed third behind McNeill and Kokotovich.

The latter hit the back of McNeill, suffered front damage and pitted. Then Killion passed McNeill to be first at the chequered flag.

In the washup of penalties, Burton was the winner over Radburn, Lane, McNeill and Killion. Fitzpatrick was next in front of Duske, Xavier Babbage-Hocke, Wilson and Su. McNeill finished second overall in Gen2 from Duske while Wilson was third behind Fitzpatrick in Gen1.