He has had discussions with a couple of teams, and the reaction has been positive. But the negotiations have been slow due to the busy end to the season. He believes the momentum will pick up after Adelaide.

While he has been backed by Dean Wanless and Waste Management, he would need additional support to secure a drive in the Dunlop series next year.

“I would love to have a deal finalised by year end, so as to have a stress-free Christmas period,” he said.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to, I’ve said I want to be hands-on with the team and if it means a move from Sydney, I am prepared to make it.”

He is encouraged by the influx of young drivers into the Supercars second tier series, but also acknowledges the increasing budget requirements, and the challenges of finding sponsors in a tough economic environment.

“It reflects on their progress from where they started to where they are now, I really appreciate the faith teams have in those young drivers.

“Doing both [series] has obviously improved my driving style, and people can see that. At the end of day there’s a lot of young kids fighting for the same opportunity.”

In his racing career to date, Brewczynski has learnt the importance of having good people around him, and added that the people they have spoken to, seem genuine and interested in him being part of their team.

For the past two years, he has raced in both the Aussie Racing Cars and the V8 SuperUtes series. Two years ago, he supplement a successful karting operation, to join the pocket rocket series where he recorded three race wins and eight podiums.

In 2023 he was again in the winners’ circle and finished the season fifth. A highlight was teaming with Shane van Gisbergen at the Highlands Park to win the final round.

This year’s series finished last weekend on the Gold Coast. He came into the final round well in contention for the title and ultimately finished third outright.

Last year he also joined with Western Sydney Motorsport to compete in SuperUtes. In his first year he finished 15th and currently sits sixth in the year’s title race with a round to go.

His karting background prior to moving to circuit racing has been impressive over an eight year period, during which he ran his own team with Troy Hunt. It included seconds in the SP Tools Australian Kart Championships in 2018 and 2019, and a third in 2021.

“It’s very competitive with many young drivers fighting for opportunities, and its important what they can bring both on and off the track.

He discloses that jumping from an Aussie Racing Car to a SuperUte is not easy, and the competition is tough when racing the experience drivers such as the experienced Ryal Harris, Adam Marjoram and Aaron Borg.

Should Brewczynski not secure a Super2 drive for 2025, it won’t stop him trying and he will continue to race when and where he can.

“It is the advice SVG gave me, to keep driving and learning. It has been the guiding principles in my career since,” he concluded.