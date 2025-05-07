The pint-sized rockets will contest four races over the three-day weekend, with two races on Saturday and two on Sunday.
The event marks the second round of its seven-round series, following an opener at Sydney Motorsport Park in March.
Reigning champion Joel Heinrich heads to Tasmania leading the standings ahead of former TCR Australia driver Kody Garland, competing in the first Triple Eight-built Aussie Racing Car chassis.
The series, now owned by TFH Hire group after a recent acquisition from Tony Quinn, features four classes, including the Rookie Cup that will see new entrant Kim Andersen compete as part of an expanded three-car Johnston Craill Racing Enterprises outfit – owned and operated by motorsport commentator Richard Craill.
Craill’s team will also be represented in the Hobart street party today. One of his team’s Aussie Racing Cars will hit the streets with a number of Supercars in a pre-event activation at Hobart’s Princes Wharf No. 1 from 3pm AEST.
Aussie Racing Cars entry list – Tasmania
|No.
|Class
|Driver
|Team
|Model
|1
|Championship
|Joel Heinrich
|Osborn’s Transport
|Mustang
|4
|Gold Cup
|Joseph Andriske
|Harvey’s Towing
|Camaro
|8
|Championship
|Asher Johnston
|Johnston Craill Racing Enterprises
|Mustang
|9
|Championship
|Ryan Reynolds
|Jascott Civil/Renynovate Constructions
|Mustang
|17
|Gold Cup
|Denis Butler
|Butler Fabrication
|Camaro
|19
|Championship
|Brandon Madden
|Harvey’s Towing
|Camaro
|21
|Masters Cup
|Shane Mann
|Safe Direction Racing
|Mustang
|23
|Gold Cup
|Scott Dornan
|Action Line Marking
|Camaro
|25
|Championship
|Reece Chapman
|Racer Industries/Motorsport25
|Mustang
|27
|Rookie Cup
|Kyle Lovering
|K & S Motorsport
|Camaro
|28
|Masters Cup
|Kent Quinn
|Norganic Proteins Australia
|Mustang
|38
|Championship
|Jack Boyd
|Johnston Craill Racing Enterprises
|Aurion
|41
|Championship
|Kody Garland
|Kody Garland Racing/MTA
|Mustang
|42
|Rookie Cup
|Kim Andersen
|AA Racing
|Camaro
|47
|Masters Cup
|Troy Jones
|Pro Cool Racing/Motorsport25
|Camaro
|54
|Championship
|Mason Harvey
|Corish Motorsports
|Mustang
|65
|Gold Cup
|David Makin
|Axil Coffee Rosters
|Camaro
|69
|Masters Cup
|Cody Mckay
|Cody Mckay Motorsports
|Camaro
|87
|Championship
|Andrew Corish
|Corish Motorsports
|Mustang
|96
|Gold Cup
|Jeff Watters
|Fight MND
|Mustang
|101
|Rookie Cup
|Caleb Paterson
|Norganic Proteins Australia
|Camaro
|777
|Championship
|Scott Andriske
|TFH Hire Services
|Mustang
|888
|Championship
|Des Collier
|TFH Hire Services
|Euro GT
