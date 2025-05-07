The pint-sized rockets will contest four races over the three-day weekend, with two races on Saturday and two on Sunday.

The event marks the second round of its seven-round series, following an opener at Sydney Motorsport Park in March.

Reigning champion Joel Heinrich heads to Tasmania leading the standings ahead of former TCR Australia driver Kody Garland, competing in the first Triple Eight-built Aussie Racing Car chassis.

The series, now owned by TFH Hire group after a recent acquisition from Tony Quinn, features four classes, including the Rookie Cup that will see new entrant Kim Andersen compete as part of an expanded three-car Johnston Craill Racing Enterprises outfit – owned and operated by motorsport commentator Richard Craill.

Craill’s team will also be represented in the Hobart street party today. One of his team’s Aussie Racing Cars will hit the streets with a number of Supercars in a pre-event activation at Hobart’s Princes Wharf No. 1 from 3pm AEST.

Aussie Racing Cars entry list – Tasmania