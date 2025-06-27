George Russell kicked off the Austrian Grand Prix weekend in style by setting the fastest lap in FP1.

The Mercedes driver finished the session 0.065s ahead of Max Verstappen, who complained of a “weird” feeling in his Red Bull throughout the session.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was third, followed by an impressive Alex Dunne in fourth, making his debut in an F1 weekend session.

Ferrari hit trouble, with Lewis Hamilton sidelined for much of the session due to a gearbox issue, while Swedish rookie Dino Beganovic also spent most of FP1 in the garage with a mechanical fault.

The session was run in warm conditions, with light rain falling in the closing minutes.