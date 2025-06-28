McLaren dominated FP2 in Austria, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri topping the timesheets.

The pair battled closely throughout the session, with Norris edging out his teammate by just 0.157s.

Max Verstappen finished third, ahead of the impressive Lance Stroll in fourth and Charles Leclerc in fifth.

Leclerc, who sat out FP1 alongside Norris, had a couple of moments during the session—losing the rear of his car at both Turn 3 and Turn 6, tossing gravel onto the track in the latter incident.

Another incident involved his Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton and the man who replaced him at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli. An apologetic Hamilton forced the Italian off track as they approached Turn 4.

Despite the incident, Hamilton was able to finish in the top ten for the second time on Friday in Austria.