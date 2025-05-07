Just over 800 sites became available this morning (Wednesday) as part of a final block of camping sales for this year’s Great Race.

The final sale follows what Supercars says is an unprecedented renewal period with more than 6200 sites re-booked from last year.

The series is also expecting the remaining sites to sell out today.

“Mount Panorama is one of the most iconic places in world motorsport, and the experience of camping at the Bathurst 1000 is something never forget,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“Given the overwhelming demand during renewals, we expect these final 800 campsites to sell out very quickly – likely within a day, if not faster.”

Bathurst mayor Robert “Stumpy” Taylor added: “Camping at the Bathurst 1000 is a rite of passage for motorsport fans and something people travel from all corners of the country – and the world – to experience.

“The Repco Bathurst 1000 is the pinnacle of the Supercars calendar, and we look forward to once

again welcoming the fans and teams back to our city and Mount Panorama this October.”

Bookings are limited to one per transaction.