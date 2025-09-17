The 33-year-old office worker was drawn from a record number of entries whose purchases all directly contributed to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, thanks to long-time Australian motorsport sponsor, Pirtek.

“That is just awesome, you have to be kidding me,” said Schmitzer when contacted on Monday night.

“You just never think you are going to win something like this.

“I think it might take a few days to get my head around every element of the prize. It is just an incredible list.

“It is great that money raised goes to St Vincent’s Hospital, but winning first prize is a massive bonus and we cannot wait.

“Waving the flag to start the race – you have to be kidding me!”

Schmitzer, 33, has been to several Supercars events over the years, but has never had the chance to get to Mount Panorama for the Great Race.

As every good son would, Schmitzer will be taking his mum Nerida as his guest, who is also a big race fan with a soft spot for David Reynolds.

Queensland’s David Dory won second prize which consists of two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two course car rides and two grid walks at a 2026 Supercars event of his choice in Australia or New Zealand as well as a Pirtek Racing merchandise pack

Third prize winner Chris Fosteris from Shell Cove in NSW picked up two general admission tickets to a 2026 Supercars event of his choice in Australia or New Zealand as well as a Pirtek Racing merchandise pack.

Pirtek CEO Mark Devitt said the fifth annual Ultimate Bathurst Motorsport Prize had been a great success and raised another record amount for Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“Like our four previous winners, we hope Aaron and his mum Nerida have the time of their lives,” said Devitt.

“We have to thank all the fans who purchased tickets and for helping us raise another record amount for the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“We have to also again thank all the stakeholders who have contributed to the overall prize which is one of the best in world motorsports.

Aaron and Nerida will be treated to a ‘Willy Wonka-type’ experience at Australia’s Great Race with one of the highlights waving the green flag to start the event.

As well as waving the green flag to start of the race, first prize also includes travel and four nights’ accommodation, three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet with the legendary Dick Johnson and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage, access to the grid before the start of the race and a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory Lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

Additionally the winner and their guest will receive a personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton, a visit to race control with the race director, a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek merchandise pack.

On top of all that, there will also be a personally-escorted spectators’ tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Skyline and a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter and an after hours VIP tour of the National Motor Racing Museum and $250 to spend in the gift shop.

A last-minute addition, means that Aaron and Nerida will also have a personal meet and greet with former Supercars champion, Marcos Ambrose.

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.