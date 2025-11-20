This year, the team fielded one car with Austria’s Lucas Auer, Germany’s Maximilian Gotz, and Australia’s Jayden Ojeda.

Auer took pole position with the #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 before going on to finish fifth in the race after a late pit stop dropped them from second place.

Craft-Bamboo Racing have been regulars in the GT3 era, but remain winless to date. The team made its debut in 2015, taking an Aston Martin Vantage to the podium that year.

Next year’s event is the 26th running of the Bathurst 12 Hour, and the team will expand its presence with a second Mercedes-AMG GT3.

“We are really happy to return once again to the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2026,” said team owner Darryl O’Young.

“At this stage we are still heavily into planning for the event and still in discussion with several drivers interested in our Pro-Am Entry.

“We love this race and have competed here as a team since 2015. We have finished in every position in the top five except for overall victory, so clearly you know what we are after.

“We will do everything we can to arrive with the most competitive line-ups possible, because we have the cars and experience to deliver a strong performance.”

The driver line-up for the two cars is still to be confirmed.

One car, which has been confirmed to enter the Pro-Am class, is still taking inquiries for prospective drivers.

The 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 13-15.