The 2027 event will be held on February 11-14, locking Australia’s international enduro into its new mid-February date following an initial move this year.

Expanding to four days opens opportunities for more on-track activity, including paid Bathurst 12 Hour testing, additional fan activations and experiences.

Whether the expansion means an additional support category is yet to be confirmed, however a standalone GT4 Australia event has been previously alluded to.

This year’s running was supported by Ferrari Challenge Australasia and the popular Combined Sedans class, which brings together race cars from several disciplines.

In conjunction with the date announcement, naming rights sponsor Meguiar’s confirmed the extension of its partnership with the event.

The Bathurst 12 Hour forms an integral part of global GT3 racing, doubling as the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

This year’s running of the event featured the biggest grid in six years, a record number of campers and the largest three-day attendance in the event’s history, at 55,231.

“The mid‑February timing received positive feedback across all aspects of the event, from competitors and manufacturers through to partners, broadcasters and the local community, reflecting the strength of the event and its potential to grow further on and off the track.” said event director Shane Rudzis.

“We had clear feedback across the board to maintain a similar window for 2027.

“Balancing international calendars, freight and manufacturer commitments is never simple, however we’re confident these dates strike the right balance and a commitment to a world-class experience for our competitors, fans and partners at Mount Panorama.”

Bathurst Mayor Robert ‘Stumpy’ Taylor also hailed the event’s importance.

“The Bathurst 12 Hour has become a cornerstone event for Bathurst, delivering enormous economic benefits while showcasing Mount Panorama and our region to a worldwide audience,” Taylor said.

“The growth of the event in recent years has been extraordinary, and the confirmation of the 2027 dates is fantastic news for local businesses, the community and the broader Central West region.”