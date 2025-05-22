The Bendigo Kart Club will continue its monthly race day this Saturday despite a devastating fire yesterday, May 21, that destroyed its canteen.

The Maiden Gully, Victoria based club announced that ‘the club had completed a risk assessment and will have the area safely fenced off…’

They vow to have appropriate replacements in place for when the popular Golden Power Series takes place over the weekend of October 4-5.

Before it was announced the race meeting would go ahead, the Eastern Lions Kart Club offered a place to race for Bendigo members, with the Puckapunyal-based club offering to hand back entry fees gathered from those members.

Victorian clubs offer their club days on the last weekend of the month.