In the EMA Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3R he will share with Shane Smollen, Dorian Boccolacci sizzled around the Phillip Island circuit at the first round of the SRO’s Shannons SpeedSeries. He went quickest with a time of 1:25.5383 as the chequered flag was waved.

Fastest in Friday’s pre-qualifying, Alex Peroni was second quickest, only 004s behind in the Team BRM Audi R8 LMS EVO II that Mark Rosser will co-drive.

Third was Jayden Ojeda who is sharing the Tigani Motorsport Mrecedes-AMG GT3 EVO with Paul Lucchitti, ahead of the Arise Racing Ferrari 296 piloted by Jackson Evans. The latter edged out Broc Feeney (Audi), Jordan Love (Ferrari), Brandon Leitch (Audi), Declan Fraser (Aston Martin AMR) and Ryan Wood (Audi).

In the Am class, Ben Schoots (Mercedes) was the pacesetter in front of Renee Gracie and Theo Koundouris, both in Audis.

After a season in a Ferrari last year, Liam Talbot joined Volante Rosso Motorsport and headed Q2 in the Aston Martin with a 1:26.5200.

Elliott Schutte was second in the Evans Ferrari with Sergio Pires next the Tigani Mercedes who has George King as co-driver. Pires came in ahead of Rosser, Smollen, Lucchitti and Tim Miles in the Team MPC Audi Leitch drove earlier.

Driving on her own, Gracie led the Am class ahead of Shane Woodman (Schoots Mercedes) and Koundouris.

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Race 1 is scheduled to begin at 2:20 AEDT this afternoon and is livestreamed on 7+ and broadcast on 7 Mate.

Qualifying 1 Results

Pos Car Driver / Team Vehicle Class Laps Fastest Lap Gap 1 911 Dorian Boccolacci (FRA)

EMA Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3R PA 7 1:25.5383* — 2 268 Alex Peroni (AUS)

Team BRM / ACM Finance Audi R8 LMS EVO ll PA 6 1:25.5792 0:00.0409 3 66 Jayden Ojeda (AUS)

Realta / Tigani Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PA 7 1:25.5821 0:00.0438 4 26 Jaxon Evans (NZ)

Arise Racing GT Ferrari 296 GT3 PA 6 1:25.6105 0:00.0722 5 888 Broc Feeney (AUS)

Kelso Electrical / Team MPC Audi R8 LMS EVO ll PA 6 1:25.7036 0:00.1653 6 77 Jordan Love (AUS)

Arise Racing GT Ferrari 296 GT3 PA 6 1:25.8388 0:00.3005 7 7 Brendon Leitch (NZ)

Dayle ITM / Team MPC Audi R8 LMS EVO ll PA 7 1:25.9150 0:00.3767 8 1 Declan Fraser (AUS)

Volante Rosso Motorsport Aston Martin AMR GT3 PA 7 1:26.2257 0:00.6874 9 88 Ryan Wood (NZ)

Wolfbrook / Team MPC Audi R8 LMS EVO 11 PA 7 1:26.3848 0:00.8465 10 96 Anthony Pedersen (NZ)

Claymark / Mach 1 Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PA 6 1:26.5706 0:01.0323 11 55 George King (GBR)

Geyer Valmont Racing / Tigani Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO PA 7 1:26.6741 0:01.1358 12 93 Tony D’Alberto (AUS)

Wall Racing Lamborghini Huracan PA 7 1:26.8373 0:01.2990 13 16 Ben Schoots (AUS)

Black Wolf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 5200 AM 6 1:27.1841 0:01.6458 14 181 Renee Gracie (AUS)

OnlyFans / Team MPC Audi R8 LMS EVO ll AM 6 1:28.0777 0:02.5394 15 47 James Koundouris (AUS)

Supabarn Supermarkets / Tigani Audi R8 LMS EVO II AM 6 1:29.1924 0:03.6541 – 111 Darren Currie (AUS)

111 Racing Pty Ltd Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO AM – – –

Qualifying 2 Results