In the EMA Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3R he will share with Shane Smollen, Dorian Boccolacci sizzled around the Phillip Island circuit at the first round of the SRO’s Shannons SpeedSeries. He went quickest with a time of 1:25.5383 as the chequered flag was waved.
Fastest in Friday’s pre-qualifying, Alex Peroni was second quickest, only 004s behind in the Team BRM Audi R8 LMS EVO II that Mark Rosser will co-drive.
Third was Jayden Ojeda who is sharing the Tigani Motorsport Mrecedes-AMG GT3 EVO with Paul Lucchitti, ahead of the Arise Racing Ferrari 296 piloted by Jackson Evans. The latter edged out Broc Feeney (Audi), Jordan Love (Ferrari), Brandon Leitch (Audi), Declan Fraser (Aston Martin AMR) and Ryan Wood (Audi).
In the Am class, Ben Schoots (Mercedes) was the pacesetter in front of Renee Gracie and Theo Koundouris, both in Audis.
After a season in a Ferrari last year, Liam Talbot joined Volante Rosso Motorsport and headed Q2 in the Aston Martin with a 1:26.5200.
Elliott Schutte was second in the Evans Ferrari with Sergio Pires next the Tigani Mercedes who has George King as co-driver. Pires came in ahead of Rosser, Smollen, Lucchitti and Tim Miles in the Team MPC Audi Leitch drove earlier.
Driving on her own, Gracie led the Am class ahead of Shane Woodman (Schoots Mercedes) and Koundouris.
Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Race 1 is scheduled to begin at 2:20 AEDT this afternoon and is livestreamed on 7+ and broadcast on 7 Mate.
Qualifying 1 Results
|Pos
|Car
|Driver / Team
|Vehicle
|Class
|Laps
|Fastest Lap
|Gap
|1
|911
|Dorian Boccolacci (FRA)
EMA Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|PA
|7
|1:25.5383*
|—
|2
|268
|Alex Peroni (AUS)
Team BRM / ACM Finance
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|6
|1:25.5792
|0:00.0409
|3
|66
|Jayden Ojeda (AUS)
Realta / Tigani Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|7
|1:25.5821
|0:00.0438
|4
|26
|Jaxon Evans (NZ)
Arise Racing GT
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|6
|1:25.6105
|0:00.0722
|5
|888
|Broc Feeney (AUS)
Kelso Electrical / Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|6
|1:25.7036
|0:00.1653
|6
|77
|Jordan Love (AUS)
Arise Racing GT
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|6
|1:25.8388
|0:00.3005
|7
|7
|Brendon Leitch (NZ)
Dayle ITM / Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|7
|1:25.9150
|0:00.3767
|8
|1
|Declan Fraser (AUS)
Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Aston Martin AMR GT3
|PA
|7
|1:26.2257
|0:00.6874
|9
|88
|Ryan Wood (NZ)
Wolfbrook / Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO 11
|PA
|7
|1:26.3848
|0:00.8465
|10
|96
|Anthony Pedersen (NZ)
Claymark / Mach 1
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|6
|1:26.5706
|0:01.0323
|11
|55
|George King (GBR)
Geyer Valmont Racing / Tigani
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|7
|1:26.6741
|0:01.1358
|12
|93
|Tony D’Alberto (AUS)
Wall Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan
|PA
|7
|1:26.8373
|0:01.2990
|13
|16
|Ben Schoots (AUS)
Black Wolf Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 5200
|AM
|6
|1:27.1841
|0:01.6458
|14
|181
|Renee Gracie (AUS)
OnlyFans / Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|AM
|6
|1:28.0777
|0:02.5394
|15
|47
|James Koundouris (AUS)
Supabarn Supermarkets / Tigani
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|AM
|6
|1:29.1924
|0:03.6541
|–
|111
|Darren Currie (AUS)
111 Racing Pty Ltd
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|AM
|–
|–
|–
Qualifying 2 Results
|Pos
|Car
|Driver / Team
|Vehicle
|Class
|Laps
|Fastest Lap
|Gap
|1
|1
|Liam Talbot (AUS)
Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Aston Martin AMR GT3
|PA
|7
|1:26.5200*
|—
|2
|26
|Elliott Schutte (AUS)
Arise Racing GT
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|7
|1:26.6046
|0:00.0846
|3
|55
|Sergio Pires (AUS)
Geyer Valmont Racing / Tigani
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|7
|1:26.6778
|0:00.1578
|4
|888
|Brad Schumacher (AUS)
Kelso Electrical / Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|7
|1:26.6918
|0:00.1718
|5
|268
|Mark Rosser (AUS)
Team BRM / ACM Finance
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|7
|1:26.7066
|0:00.1866
|6
|911
|Shane Smollen (AUS)
EMA Motorsport
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|PA
|6
|1:27.1824
|0:00.6624
|7
|66
|Paul Lucchitti (AUS)
Realta / Tigani Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|6
|1:27.4620
|0:00.9420
|8
|7
|Tim Miles (NZ)
Dayle ITM / Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|7
|1:27.4919
|0:00.9719
|9
|181
|Renee Gracie (AUS)
OnlyFans / Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|AM
|7
|1:27.5721
|0:01.0521
|10
|16
|Shane Woodman (AUS)
Black Wolf Motorsport
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO 5200
|AM
|5
|1:28.9861
|0:02.4661
|11
|77
|Stephen Wyatt (AUS)
Arise Racing GT
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|7
|1:29.1140
|0:02.5940
|12
|47
|Theo Koundouris (AUS)
Supabarn Supermarkets / Tigani
|Audi R8 LMS EVO II
|AM
|7
|1:29.2315
|0:02.7115
|13
|88
|Steve Brooks (NZ)
Wolfbrook / Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO 11
|PA
|7
|1:29.3483
|0:02.8283
|14
|96
|Paul Pedersen (NZ)
Claymark / Mach 1
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|6
|1:29.3853
|0:02.8653
|15
|93
|Adrian Deitz (AUS)
Wall Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan
|PA
|5
|1:29.9798
|0:03.4598
|16
|111
|Grant Donaldson (AUS)
111 Racing Pty Ltd
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|AM
|1
|–
|–