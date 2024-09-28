The legend racer and multiple championship winner came from behind to win the shortened second race at Round 5 of the series.

In the first race, Bowe was third behind Robert Scott after Michael Hazelton stormed through from the second row to take the lead. Hazelton led for five laps until force to pit with engine problems.

That left Scott to take the win from Bowe, Max Wilson, Jared Pyke, Jett Blumeris, Grant Bray, Jackson Noakes and Bailey Scott.

The second race was barely underway when it was red flagged. Bailey Scott had nowhere to go when a car stalled ahead of him. Scott suffered significant damage to the left front suspension and limped onto Turn 2 before he stopped.

Bowe managed a better restart at the restart and chased Scott until the third (and final) lap where he took the lead behind Corporate Hill. Third went to Pyke from Blumeris, Noakes, Martin Lyall, Ben McConochie and David Grice.

The penultimate round of Supersports at the NSW Motor Racing Championships lost Alex Kenny when he crashed his Nova Proto in qualifying and then second fastest qualifier Simon Copping had his West’s engine let go in Race 1.

Race 1 pole man Justin Tigani and his Radical SR3 were DNFs in Race 1 and did not start Race 2. Tigani rebounded from the back of the field to win Race 3.

In the interim Peter Paddon (SR3) won Races 1 and 2 and was fourth in the last after a spin at Turn 1 as a result of contact with Tigani. Sergio Pires (SR3) finished with three seconds while Terry Knowles had two thirds and Carmelo Bonaventura one in their Radicals.

The opening combined Sports Sedan/MARC/Production Sports race went to Geoff Taunton (IRC GT) after race leader Brad Shiels (Fiat 124/Rotary turbo) had to shutdown and restart out of Turn 6. He still managed second ahead of Steven Lacey (IRC GT SS) and Jake Donaldson (Porsche GT3). Adam Hargraves (IRC GT) was third until the engine let go and he stopped inside of Turn 2.

HQ Holden Nationals winner Brett Osborn continued his winning ways with an all-the-way triumph in Race 1. He finished ahead of Chris Molle as Luke Harrison held off Jarrod Harber and Jason Mole to take third.

It was a three-way scrap for victory in the first Formula Ford outing. Cody Maynes-Rutty and Eddy Beswick exchanged the front running on several occasions with Jack Bussey lurking just behind and at one stage, he was able to split the pair. But in the end, it way Maynes-Rutty from Beswick with Maynes-Rutty third.

Blake Tracy looked to have the Series X3 in his keeping until he went off at Turn 2 and backed into the tyre barrier. That left the close battle that was going for second to decide the outcome which went to Coleb Hefren over Willim Brittain, Connor Cooper and Monique Sciberras.

In the leadup to Sunday’s enduro for Production Cars, there were two sprint races. Simon Hodges (BMW M4) won the first ahead of Dean Campbell (BMW M2 Competition), Matt Holt (HSV Clubsport), Chris Sutton (Mitsubishi Evo X) and Ryan Godfrey (BMW).

In a slightly damp second race, Campbell was the winner over Hayden Auld (BMW), Hodges, Craig Allan (Evo 10) and Brent Howard (BMW).