The 17-year-old won on her debut weekend in the category at Round 3 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series where she also scored a pole position.

Buckley was quick from the outset of qualifying session for the Driver 1 grid positions, made up mainly the regular drivers in the series plus a few guests. On her fourth lap she did a 1:11.986 and was the only one to go sub 1:12.

“We thought we would be quick but didn’t think we would be faster than everyone,” she said. “I think being out in the earlier session helped but it is all good – no complaints here.”

After he was fastest in practice, teammate and mentor Tim Slade finished third in his qualifying session behind James Golding (sharing a Ford Mustang with Lachlan Evennett, who was third in Q1).

Third in Q2 was Trans Am points leader Todd Hazelwood in the Josh Thomas Mustang after the latter ended Q1 in 12th.

Second in the first session was Jarrod Hughes, nursing a very sore shoulder from his Super2 crash the previous weekend. His Camaro had its gearbox replaced after practice and before his teammate Craig Lowndes was 14th in the second qualifier.

Sharing a Camaro, Tom Davies and Nathan Herne were fourth in their respective sessions. The former headed Ben Gomersall, Brock Paine, Graham Cheney, Diesel Thomas, Clay Richards and Lee Stibbs in 10th.

In Q2 Brodie Kostecki (Mustang with Paul Morris) was fifth ahead of Jordan Cox (in Mark Crutcher’s Mustang), Nash Morris (with Diesel Thomas), Declan Fraser (with Hayden Jackson), Aaron Seton (with Gomersall) and Ben Bargwanna (with Richards).

Each team has a 12 tyre allocation for the weekend which will consist of a sprint race for each driver and a two-driver 45-minute enduro on both days. The starting grid for the enduro will be determined by the combined results of the sprints.

The 20-minute sprint races on Saturday are scheduled for 11:00am and 1:10pm before the longer race at 4:00pm.

Both days are livestreamed from 10:00am and will also broadcasted live on Fox Sports, Kayo and SBS from 1:00pm AEDT.