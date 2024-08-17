The event has shaped up to the biggest in its 28-year history with the record entry numbers and huge influx of spectators. Only on Day 1 of the two-day event, the amount of people on the ground has been labelled as the most ever.

The tiny township has become a buzz with the enthusiasm of the competitors and those attending. It is definitely old school in its atmosphere, a lot like the country shows one remembers as a kid.

Besides the on track efforts, the paying patrons in these days at $25 per adult, could walk around the pits, view the vehicles and numerous stores on site, and buy food and drink at prices well under what they are slugged with at the high profile event.

The number of entries far exceeded the restricted 240 entry. Many just wanted to be part of the 75th Anniversary of the 1949 Australian Grand Prix that took place just out of town.

There were also the competitive bunch which despite where they sat in their various classes where they chase the quick man on Day 1 in Dean Amos in his Nicholson McLaren V8-powered Gould. So far he is likely to take his ninth outright title at the event.

Some didn't have a lot of luck. The Alex Daniels Ford Escort lost a wheel at the start line yet was repaired to make a later run.

It wasn't the only one to dramas as several others fell foul to the 1.0km course and included front runner Michael Van Rappard whose DJ Firehawk which went into the Turn 1 haybales and broke the front nose and bent the steering.

Still Sunday is another day with more spectators and faster times.