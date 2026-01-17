Sanders completed the final 108-kilometre stage in 23rd place but did enough to hold off Adrien Van Beveren to finish inside the top five, a remarkable achievement following his dramatic Stage 10 crash that broke his collarbone and sternum, with the 31-year-old forced to ride through severe pain over the final three stages.

The final day delivered a nail-biting climax at the front of the field.

Ricky Brabec appeared set for victory, holding a 3m20s advantage over Benavides going into the last stage, until a rare navigation error just seven kilometres from the finish dropped him down the order, leaving him ninth on the stage.

By finishing second on the final stage behind teammate Edgar Canet, Benavides seized the opportunity and edged Brabec by a mere two seconds after 13 punishing days across the deserts of Saudi Arabia.

The victory marked a major milestone for the Argentine, finally achieving Dakar glory on his ninth attempt.

It also extended KTM’s dominance in the rally, bringing their overall tally to 21 wins. With Luciano’s success, both Benavides brothers have now triumphed at Dakar, following Kevin’s titles in 2021 and 2023.

For Brabec, the late misstep dashed his hopes of a third Dakar crown and denied Honda what would have been their ninth victory in the iconic event.

Despite his own disappointing result, Sanders expressed his delight for his teammate’s triumph.

“I’m really happy for the team, and that’s just Dakar – it’s never over until it’s over,” Sanders said.

“Every day is different and anything can happen. I only heard the news at the finish. I was in a lot of pain and honestly just ready to lie down, but that gave me the extra motivation to go and see Luciano and congratulate him.

“It’s so cool and really incredible for the whole team. Unfortunately, I was unlucky in my own race and out of the fight for the win, but the result is still in the team, and that’s something special.

“Huge congratulations to everyone who worked so hard again this year, consistency has really paid off.”

Benavides said winning the rally was a dream and capped a performance that included three stage wins.

“I still can’t believe it. I never stopped dreaming,” Benavides said.

“I woke up today full of energy and motivation, just thinking about what I could do and trusting in myself, and that was the key for this Dakar.

“I did this for myself, and this feeling is unreal. To win by just two seconds is unbelievable.

“I even missed the last two corners and nearly crashed, so it was right on the limit, but it paid off.

“I honestly can’t describe this moment.

“This is my ninth Dakar, and it shows that if you never stop dreaming, never stop believing, and keep fighting for your goals, anything is possible.”

Red Bull KTM Rally Manager Andreas Hölzl praised Sanders’ performance, describing the Australian as the team’s “real survivor,” and celebrated the achievement of Benavides and the entire squad.

“We are incredibly proud of what Luciano, Edgar, Chucky, and the entire team have achieved – it’s honestly unbelievable,” he said.

“We fought right until the very last metre and never gave up, and that was the key.

“Luciano fought from day one until the finish; he’s a true fighter, and without doubt this has been the best race of his career. It’s an incredible achievement.

“Edgar once again showed just how strong he is in winning the final stage. I’m really happy we have him in the team, because I’m convinced he will win a Dakar one day.

“And Chucky, our real survivor, deserves massive respect.

“I’m extremely proud of these three riders and of the whole team.”

Sanders will aim to return for the next round of the World Rally-Raid Championship in Portugal, scheduled for 17–22 March.

