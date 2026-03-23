The Red Bull KTM rider led from start to finish across the six-day, 2201-kilometre event, overcoming brutal wet conditions to secure his first win of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship to move up to third in the standings.

Just two months on from a painful Dakar campaign that saw him ride to fifth with a broken collarbone and busted sternum, Sanders dominated stage one by more than two minutes and seized control of the rally.

A fierce battle with Honda rider Tosha Schareina unfolded across the remaining stages, but Sanders maintained his composure, extending his advantage on the demanding Spanish loop stage before managing the gap heading into the final day.

He ultimately sealed victory with a strong performance on the crucial fifth stage and safely navigated the closing kilometres to secure his 29th career W2RC stage win and back-to-back triumphs in Portugal.

“I’m super happy to get the win here in Portugal,” Sanders said.

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“Tosha was pushing me the whole way in what was a really tough race with slippery, demanding conditions. It feels great to return to winning form after the injury at Dakar.

“Delivering this result here at Rally-Raid Portugal was important, not just for my confidence, but for the whole team.

“Although I was able to complete the Dakar, we lost a fair few points, so to get things back on track here, gives us a big boost as we fight for back-to-back championships, which is the ultimate goal this season.”

Teammate and reigning Dakar winner Luciano Benavides endured a more challenging event, finishing ninth after also struggling with tyre selection, but did enough to retain the championship lead heading into round three in May, holding a six-point advantage over Sanders and a two-point margin to Schareina.

KTM rally team mnanager Andreas Holzl praised Sanders’ response after Dakar, highlighting the significance of the win in the context of the title fight.

“Round two of the championship is done here in Portugal, and we’re really happy for Chucky, who made the perfect setup choice for the terrain and was able to push for the whole race and take another win,” he said.

“Definitely a well-deserved victory and it brings him right back into contention for the championship ahead of the next round.”

The FIM World Rally-Raid Championship continues with the Desafio Ruta 40 in Argentina from May 24-29.