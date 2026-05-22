On Thursday, the team published an image of Marquez in a neck brace and arm sling with an accompanying confirmation of his absence from Mugello and Batalon Park.

The upcoming events are back-to-back, with the Italian GP on May 29-31 and the Hungarian GP on June 5-7. There is a short break thereafter with the Czechia GP on June 19-21.

As yet, Gresini has not named a replacement rider for Marquez.

Michelle Pirro earlier this year deputised Fermin Aldeguer when he missed the Thai GP due to a training accident.

Marquez returned to Madrid after his crash at Barcelona-Catalunya, which made waves around the world.

He suffered a broken collarbone and a small neck fracture after he rear-ended KTM rider Pedro Acosta and tumbled through the run-off at high speed.

Marquez underwent surgery on the collarbone, though nothing has been said about whether his neck will need to be operated on.

Marquez was one of two riders injured in the Catalan GP. Satellite Honda rider Johann Zarco of LCR underwent surgery on his leg following a harrowing crash at Turn 1.

The team said it would be a few weeks before a decision is made on his return.

“Following a thorough examination, it is estimated that he will need to wait a couple of weeks before undergoing surgery for the damage to his ligaments, allowing the initial trauma and other injuries to his knee some time to heal before the procedure,” LCR said in a statement.

“Following the surgery, a detailed recovery plan will be established, allowing the medical team to evaluate a possible timeline for his return.”