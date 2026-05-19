Supercars is FINALLY back with the early-season hiatus to be broken with this weekend’s trip to Symmons Plains.

Can Toyota keep up on the long straights? Will Triple Eight continue its Tasmanian stronghold? And will the parity changes to the Camaro make any difference?

Former Legend and AVL take a look at what should be a fascinating weekend of action.

They also discuss Max Madness at the Nurburgring 24, the frightening MotoGP shunts in Barcelona, strippers in Montreal and much, much more.

Listen or watch now!