In a brief statement, it was announced that Busch had been hospitalised.

“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalisation,” the Busch family said in a statement.

“He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”

Busch was set to compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with Spire Motorsports and later the NASCAR Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing on Monday.

Austin Hill, who has 17 races in the Cup Series to his name, has been called up to drive the #8 Chevrolet Camaro in place of Busch.

“Kyle Busch’s health is our upmost priority and he and his family have the full resources of RCR behind them,” Richard Childress Racing said in a statement.

“Kyle is an integral part of our organisation and we wish him a safe and speedy recovery.

“His No. 8 Chevrolet will be ready and waiting for him.

“We’re thankful to Austin Hill for stepping in to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend.

“Please keep Kyle and the Busch family in your prayers, and help us respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Meanwhile, Spire Motorsports has replaced Busch with Corey Day in the #7 Chevrolet Silverado.

“Kyle Busch is an important piece of Spire Motorsports’ NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series family and we wish him all the best in his recovery,” a team statement read.

“We are incredibly thankful to have Corey Day step in to drive the No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet for Friday’s Truck Series race at Charlotte and look forward to seeing everyone at the track this weekend.”

Busch, 41, recently returned to the Truck Series, winning last weekend’s race at Dover. He also won earlier in the year at Atlanta.

The veteran of more than two decades in the Cup Series has not won a race in the top division since 2023 at Gateway.

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