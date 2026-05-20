SuperFile will once again back the Trackhouse Racing entry, with digital camouflage donning the Chevrolet Camaro.

The livery pays tribute to US Army Corporal Anthony ‘Tony’ J. Smaka who died in World War II at the Battle of the Bulge.

Van Gisbergen sits 16th in the points heading to Charlotte.

A win at Watkins Glen propelled the driver of the #97 back above The Chase cut line.

He sits just six points clear of his nearest rival Chase Briscoe in the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.

Van Gisbergen’s latest outing at Dover saw him finish 19th in the NASCAR All-Star Race, which did not pay any points.

SVG was leading the race when he spun.

“Unfortunately, it just wasn’t our day,” he said.

“Couldn’t quite get the balance right on our SafetyCulture Chevy.

“Got some track position in segment two and ran up front but got turned around and we weren’t able to recover from there.

“After such a great weekend at Watkins Glen, it’s a bummer to come here and have a day like that. But learned a lot and we will be ready for Charlotte next weekend.”

A super new look for SVG at Charlotte. Honoring U.S. Army Corporal Anthony “Tony” J. Smaka, who gave his life in service to our country during World War II at the Battle of the Bulge. pic.twitter.com/BrooU51Rbc — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) May 19, 2026

Qualifying for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway takes place on Sunday at 4:20am AEST.

Monday’s 400-lap race gets underway at 8:00am AEST. It will feature four stages, each 100 laps long.

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