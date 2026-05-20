Held across two nights, the International Drifting Cup brings a different flavour to the WTAC, bridging the gap between high downforce track attack monsters and sideways, tyre-smoking machines.

Traditionally, the International Drifting Cup has been held on Friday and Saturday. This year, the drifting portion of the event has been shifted forward to Thursday and Friday

Thursday consists of practice and qualifying for the Top 16 drifters. The finals will be held on Friday night, opening up Saturday for the spectacular WTAC finale under lights.

Saturday night is set to conclude with “The Ultimate Track Party”, the details of which are yet to be announced.

Returning to call and judge the drifting action are international names Jarrod DeAnda and Robbie Nishida.

DeAnda is known as the “Voice of Formula Drift”, known for calling some of the world’s biggest events.

Nishida’s career as a professional drifter offers fans unique insight into the driver’s perspective.

A statement from WTAC describes the party as a “ground-breaking addition to the WTAC experience”.

World Time Attack Challenge will be held at Sydney Motorsport Park on September 4-5, and tickets are now on sale.