Having swept the opening three GR Cup races at Sydney Motorsport Park in February, Stinson makes the step up into the V8 category in Tasmania.

One of eight rookies in the field, Stinson joins Ashton Sieders as the second GR Cup young gun making their series debut.

Stinson, 22, enters in a joint partnership between Sieders Racing Team and his own Stinson Family Racing.

He’ll drive a Ford Ranger supported by Anytime Finance that carries a series of eye-catching slogans.

“I’m absolutely stoked to be expanding my racing program with the Sieders Racing Team to make my V8 SuperUtes debut down at Symmons Plains,” Stinson said.

“The cars are powerful but heavy, making them challenging to drive and with a field as stacked as the 2026 grid, I’m very keen to see how I stack up against some of the best drivers in the country.

“The car looks awesome too – it’s bold, it’s bright and you certainly won’t miss it on TV!

“While making my debut at a new circuit to myself in a category with such a highly competitive field presents a challenge, my goals for this weekend are no different to any other race weekend that I compete in.

“I have no doubts that SRT will do everything they can to give me a car capable of winning and therefore, my goal will be to execute behind the wheel with no mistakes.

“I’m extremely grateful to be representing Anytime Finance this weekend. It’s been quite the journey in my career so far, especially when it comes to finding the right people to support it.

“Anytime Finance has been exactly that, a sponsor who doesn’t just help me reach my goals on the track but one that also makes a real difference for everyday people and businesses by helping them secure the lending they need.”

Reigning series winner David Sieders will be out for redemption following a disappointing opening round in Sydney.

Sieders left Round 1 seventh in the points standings, behind rookie teammate Ruben Dan, after failing to score in the second race.

The 2024 series winner Adam Marjoram will look to build on late momentum gained in Sydney, sitting just 10 points shy of points leader Cameron Crick.

Marjoram’s teammate Aaron Borg follows closely behind in third place, followed by Rossie Johnson, and Cody Brewczynski.

Almost all entrants that started Round 1 are set to make the trip to Tasmania, with the exception of Brad Vereker, Adrian Cottrell and Jordan Freestone.

V8 SuperUte Series Round 2 Entry List