It’s Shane van Gisbergen week, the Kiwi dominating headlines in NASCAR after his stunning victory at Watkins Glen.

His dominance has prompted questions as to whether he is the greatest road course racer in NASCAR history, something Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus debate on this podcast.

SVG’s antics also prompt the question as to what happens next for Supercars stars like Cam Waters and Broc Feeney wanting to making cameos in NASCAR.

Closer to home, Matt Payne has dodged an injury scare on the eve of the Tasmania Super440, while the prospect of a standalone Super2 round is another talking point.

All that and more, available now.

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