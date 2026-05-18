The car completed nine laps of a wet Winton Motor Raceway this morning in what team boss Barry Ryan reported was a faultless run.

EM09 took to the track sporting the minor parity revisions signed off by Supercars on Friday and set to be raced at Symmons Plains.

They consist of a small packer installed along the wheel band of the front facia, an increased rear wing angle (by 0.4 degrees) and a relocation of the front splitter to its pre-Christchurch position

The latest changes are refinements of those made ahead of Christchurch aimed at shifting the aerodynamic balance of the Camaro rearward.

The subtle nature of the tweaks mean they’re unlikely to be felt by drivers, especially not at a soggy Winton.

Murray was pleased just to tick off the laps as he debuts a new car for the first time in his Supercars career.

“I can’t say a massive thank you enough to all the crew that worked hard,” he said after the shakedown.

“All the late nights and all the weekends to get this done, to see it out on track and not one problem at all.

“It was amazing and I’m really looking forward to Tassie this weekend, and rewarding all their progress and hard work.”

Murray’s previous Camaro is now in the hands of Jobe Stewart, who had been racing the now retired 2024 Bathurst 1000 winning chassis.

Erebus had delayed its shakedown until today, having initially been scheduled to run alongside Cam Waters’ new Tickford Mustang on Friday.