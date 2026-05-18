With just over three hours to go in one of endurance racing’s most well-known twice-around-the-clock epics, the driveshaft failed.

Dani Juncadella was in the #3 Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing car when the issue reared its head.

Force to slow, Juncadella surrendered the lead to the sister #80 Mercedes-AMG Team Ravenol car that went on to win with Maro Engel, Maxime Martin, Fabian Schiller and Luca Stolz.

There were sad scenes inside the garage as Verstappen, Juncadella and their co-drivers Lucas Auer and Jules Gounon realised their fate.

A shell-shocked Gounon was seen slumped against the pit wall.

Team Verstappen were ultimately classified 37th overall and 21 laps down.

“We can be very proud of our performance, even if the disappointment over the result is still weighing heavily on us,” said Auer.

“Although we managed to get out on track again at the end, it was, of course, a bitter finish for us.

“The Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing, as well as Dani, Jules, and Max, did an incredibly good job throughout the weekend.”

Juncadella offered a similar assessment.

“The race went so well for us,” he said.

“We had a good start, great stints, the decision for rain tyres at the right moment.

“We had built up a two-minute lead over everyone else.

“Just a dream race, but unfortunately it was three hours too short and three hours too long for us.

“But that’s just how it is in racing.”

Taking to social media, Gounon offered a melancholy post-mortem.

“The word heartbroken probably doesn’t even come close to what we feel right now,” Gounon wrote.

“We were doing everything right with Max, Luggi and Dani, but the Green Hell had other plans.

“It’s crazy how this sport can give you the highest highs and, in the next moment, make you feel ten feet underground.

“At the end, an issue with three hours remaining took it away from us

“Massive thanks to the whole team for the unbelievable work and effort.

“Need a little time away to process this one.”

In the comments, Verstappen replied: “We will be back mate.”

A return to the Nurburgring 24 likely hinges on the Formula 1 calendar, assuming Verstappen continues into the 2027 season as expected.

The four-time F1 champion’s disdain for the current regulations has raised questions about his future in the sport, and the latest tilt at GT3 racing has only served to fuel that speculation.