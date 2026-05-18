The Gen2 Ford Mustang in which he won the 2020 Supercars Championship is among famous Penske machinery on display at the museum inside the circuit.

McLaughlin visited the car in the lead-up to qualifying day, where he locked in an 11th placed starting slot for the May 24 race.

Now lining up for his sixth attempt at the race, the 2024 polesitter crashed out on the pace lap last year amid a nightmare month for Penske at the speedway.

The Supercars Mustang represents happier memories for McLaughlin, who debuted it at the penultimate round of the 2019 season.

He used it to wrap up that year’s championship before racing it to the 2020 title, achieving a total of 13 wins from 27 starts.

It was shipped to the US last year alongside the Bathurst 1000-winning Mustang it had replaced.

The 2020 machine sits at Indy among a collection of other famous Penske machinery and memorabilia from the team’s Indycar, NASCAR and sportscar programs.

Team Penske is this year celebrating its 60th anniversary, with a showcase of the team’s cars also set to open this week at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte.